Head to Head Analysis: Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) and The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) and The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and The Boston Beer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A The Boston Beer 11.14% 23.08% 16.13%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mendocino Brewing and The Boston Beer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mendocino Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A The Boston Beer 1 5 7 0 2.46

The Boston Beer has a consensus price target of $1,111.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.97%. Given The Boston Beer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Boston Beer is more favorable than Mendocino Brewing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of The Boston Beer shares are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Mendocino Brewing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of The Boston Beer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mendocino Brewing has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Boston Beer has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and The Boston Beer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Boston Beer $1.74 billion 5.14 $191.96 million $14.68 49.50

The Boston Beer has higher revenue and earnings than Mendocino Brewing.

Summary

The Boston Beer beats Mendocino Brewing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mendocino Brewing

Mendocino Brewing Co., Inc. engages in brewing, production, and sale of beer and malt beverages. It operates through the Brewing Operations, Tavern and Tasting Room Operations in the U.S.; and Canada and the Distributor Operations in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Laybourn, Norman Franks and John Scahill in 1983 and is headquartered in Ukiah, CA.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 400 wholesalers in the United States, as well as international wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other retail outlets. It also sells in products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

