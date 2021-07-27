HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the June 30th total of 242,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Shares of HHR opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.