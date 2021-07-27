Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.75

Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 12044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

