HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Issues Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.21. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

