Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HLAN stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.75. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $184 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $2.508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $2.28. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is 34.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

