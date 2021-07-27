Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $97.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $102.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $184 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.90. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.17. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.