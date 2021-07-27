Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

NASDAQ HTLF traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,416. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

