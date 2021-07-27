HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €90.00 by UBS Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.08 ($98.92).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HEI stock traded up €0.52 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €74.86 ($88.07). The company had a trading volume of 361,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of €73.91. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.