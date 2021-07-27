Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Heidrick & Struggles International updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $42.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,780. The company has a market cap of $821.73 million, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.