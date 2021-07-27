Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.53). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

NYSE HP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,730. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $33,267,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,681,000 after purchasing an additional 624,269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 621,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after buying an additional 546,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

