Helpico Hits Market Cap of $2,205.36 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. Helpico has a total market cap of $2,205.36 and $1,079.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for $0.0933 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Helpico has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00103627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00126608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,986.41 or 0.99707885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.00792487 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

