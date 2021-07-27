Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Shares Down 0.9%

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,255 ($29.46) and last traded at GBX 2,265 ($29.59). Approximately 29,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 92,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,285 ($29.85).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,218.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.72.

Herald Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

