HEROcoin Hits Market Cap of $3.56 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market cap of $3.56 million and $41,528.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00049531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.99 or 0.00759097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.