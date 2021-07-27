HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $71,157.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $71,157.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00049561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00015100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.21 or 0.00802927 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00135950 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

