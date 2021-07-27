Hifi Finance (MFT) Market Capitalization Tops $87.07 Million

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar. One Hifi Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Hifi Finance has a market capitalization of $87.07 million and $34.59 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hifi Finance Profile

Hifi Finance is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe . Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

