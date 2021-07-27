Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.62-3.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.620-$3.730 EPS.
Shares of HIW traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $47.13. 1,150,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
