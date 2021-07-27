Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.62-3.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.620-$3.730 EPS.

Shares of HIW traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $47.13. 1,150,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.20.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

