Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.