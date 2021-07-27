Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 107,112 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $8.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.64. The company had a trading volume of 65,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,763. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.58.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.10.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.