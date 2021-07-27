Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,400 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,298,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,458,752,000 after buying an additional 1,440,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $870,890,000 after buying an additional 969,125 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $617,140,000 after buying an additional 713,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $569,344,000 after buying an additional 681,334 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $3,402,577. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 775,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,163,872. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.18. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.05.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.