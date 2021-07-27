Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HEP opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

