Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of HMCBF stock remained flat at $$29.47 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.46.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.