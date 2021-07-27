Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Scotiabank

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

HMCBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

OTCMKTS HMCBF remained flat at $$29.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

