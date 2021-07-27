Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.32

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$38.32 and last traded at C$37.77, with a volume of 72881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.35.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.6737095 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

