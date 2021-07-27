Homeros Trading 15.8% Higher This Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $25.38 million and $6.02 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Homeros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

