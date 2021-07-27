Honeywell International Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Honeywell International in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $8.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

HON opened at $229.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $146.21 and a 1-year high of $234.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

