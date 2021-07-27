HOQU Price Up 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $394,382.03 and $971,800.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOQU has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.73 or 0.00767295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

