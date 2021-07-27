Horizon Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34,888.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $34,888.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00105838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,363.41 or 0.99897042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.67 or 0.00808962 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

