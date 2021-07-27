Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,189 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 83.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

