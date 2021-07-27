Hornby (LON:HRN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 46.75 ($0.61). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 4,886 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13.

Hornby Company Profile (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and distribution of hobby and interactive products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, power and control products, building accessory packs, track pieces and extension packs, tradition analogue control, digital command control, software products, people and animals products, and paints and weathering powders.

