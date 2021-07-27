Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.500-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.800 EPS.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $194.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $130.69 and a 52-week high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.75.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

