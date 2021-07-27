Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.500-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $194.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $130.69 and a 12 month high of $201.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.75.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

