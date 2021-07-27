Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBB traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,133. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $130.69 and a 1 year high of $201.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

