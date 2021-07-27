HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,501 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HumanCo Acquisition were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMCOU. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter worth $499,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter worth $145,000.

HMCOU stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

