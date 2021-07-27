Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,088,000 after buying an additional 3,097,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,258,000 after buying an additional 343,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,441,000 after buying an additional 105,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

