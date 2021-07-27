Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 4%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.91 and last traded at C$5.94. 295,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,078,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.19.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$822.30 million and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The company has a current ratio of 33.08, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

