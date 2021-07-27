HyperCash Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001757 BTC on major exchanges. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $29.81 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,530.66 or 0.99713868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00030456 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.40 or 0.01063810 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.65 or 0.00341811 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.00378505 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005875 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00068410 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004484 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.