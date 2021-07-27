Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $732.20 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Shares of HY stock opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $102.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $186,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $411,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

