ICF International (ICFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. ICF International has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.350-4.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.35-4.65 bln EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ICF International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICFI opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.77. ICF International has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

