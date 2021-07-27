Ichor (ICHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Ichor to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.770-0.930 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.77-$0.93 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ichor has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,994. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.