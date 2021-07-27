iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.33

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 9346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $491.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.53.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

