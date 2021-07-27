Idavoll Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $138,197.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $9.07 million and $138,197.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 32.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00036538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00104174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00127305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,069.07 or 1.00128713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.96 or 0.00809988 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,227,572 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

