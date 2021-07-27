IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Up 4%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s share price shot up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.75. 12,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 344,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.66 million, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $33,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,107 shares of company stock valued at $189,664. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.