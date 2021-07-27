IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.570-$1.610 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.360 EPS.

IEX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.25. The stock had a trading volume of 311,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,291. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX has a twelve month low of $162.60 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.73.

Get IDEX alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.