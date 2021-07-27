IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Down 8.8%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s share price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.00 and last traded at $75.00. Approximately 2,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 90,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.26.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of -1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.59.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $102,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,179 shares of company stock worth $470,187 over the last ninety days. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

