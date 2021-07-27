IHT Real Estate Protocol Trading Up 49.2% Over Last 7 Days (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $943,302.42 and approximately $388,144.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

