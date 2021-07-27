Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. 138,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 313,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ilika in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

