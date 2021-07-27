Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,694 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Immersion worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 149.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMMR. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

