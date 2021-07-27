Impleum 1-Day Volume Hits $12.00 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Impleum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Impleum has a market capitalization of $59,225.70 and approximately $12.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Impleum has traded 32% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Impleum alerts:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,217,066 coins and its circulating supply is 10,110,120 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Impleum is impleum.com

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.