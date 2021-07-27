IMV (TSE:IMV) Stock Price Down 12.8%

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) shares dropped 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.24. Approximately 120,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 138,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

IMV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of IMV to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.12 million and a PE ratio of -4.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMV Inc. will post -0.481383 EPS for the current year.

About IMV (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

