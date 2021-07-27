Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.93

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and traded as low as $3.19. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 164,800 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 6.96.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 139.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 51,717.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 196,009 shares during the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

